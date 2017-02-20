Sports Listen

Rhode Island marks anniversary of club fire that killed 100

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 12:27 pm < a min read
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Survivors of a 2003 nightclub fire that killed 100 people, and relatives of those who died, are marking the 14th anniversary of the blaze.

Small gatherings were held Sunday afternoon and Monday morning at the site of the former Station nightclub in West Warwick, Rhode Island.

The site is being turned into a permanent memorial to those who died, as well as to rescuers and others who helped respond to the fire on Feb. 20, 2003.

A foundation set up to build the memorial park raised $2 million for the project.

The park is expected to open in the spring.

Pyrotechnics for the rock band Great White started the blaze, setting fire to flammable foam that lined the inside of the club. More than 200 people were injured.

