Rodin Museum fetes sculptor with passion-themed installation

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Rodin Museum in Philadelphia is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the sculptor’s death with a new installation called “The Kiss.”

Named after his iconic sculpture of two lovers in a passionate embrace, the installation explores the idea of couples — men and women, mothers and children, the living mourning the dead — in what a curator calls “a catalog of passion.”

It’s part of a yearlong series of celebrations looking at the groundbreaking artist’s life being held at a host of art museums large and small around the world.

The public programs and exhibitions are bringing together new information about the man considered “The Father of Modern Sculpture.”

Advertisement

The Philadelphia installation will be on view until 2019.