‘Rogue One’ stars among Academy Awards presenters

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 10:02 am < a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stars of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” are heading to the Academy Awards.

Oscar telecast producers announced Thursday that Felicity Jones and Riz Ahmed will serve as presenters at the Feb. 26 ceremony.

Past Oscar winners Javier Bardem and Charlize Theron are also set to take on presentation duties at the show. Last year’s Oscar winning actors — Brie Larson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Rylance and Alicia Vikander — will also appear on the telecast.

They will join previously announced presenters including Samuel L. Jackson, Shirley MacLaine, Gael Garcia Bernal, “Fifty Shades of Grey” stars Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, and Kate McKinnon of “Saturday Night Live.”

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the show, which will air on ABC.

Entertainment News
