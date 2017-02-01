Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay RaiseHiring FreezeFOIAExecutive OrderMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Russell Simmons' RushCard fined…

Russell Simmons’ RushCard fined $13 million for 2015 outage

By KEN SWEET February 1, 2017 12:20 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal regulators are ordering hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons’ company RushCard to pay $13 million in fines and restitution related to a 2015 outage that cut off its customers from their money.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Wednesday that it has ordered RushCard and MasterCard to pay $10 million in restitution to customers as well as a $3 million fine.

In 2015, RushCard had a system-wide technological glitch that prevented customers from accessing their money for days, sometimes weeks. Most of RushCard’s customers are people without bank accounts, often poor and minorities. The glitch tied up RushCard’s customer service lines for weeks.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

This week RushCard was sold to Green Dot, a major prepaid debit card company, for $147 million.

Advertisement

Topics:
Business News Entertainment News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Russell Simmons' RushCard fined…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

2003: Space shuttle Columbia breaks up while entering the atmosphere over Texas

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended