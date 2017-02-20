Sports Listen

Steve Hewlett, BBC journalist who related cancer fight, dies

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 2:41 pm < a min read
LONDON (AP) — Steve Hewlett, a British journalist who described his battle with cancer in moving dispatches heard by millions of radio listeners, has died. He was 58.

Hewlett’s family said he died Monday at London’s Royal Marsden Hospital.

A longtime editor, producer and broadcaster for the BBC, Hewlett was diagnosed with cancer of the esophagus in March.

He described his diagnosis and treatment in regular slots on BBC radio’s “PM” program and in a newspaper column.

BBC Director-General Tony Hall praised the “candor and sense of inquiry” of Hewlett’s dispatches.

Hewlett’s family said messages from friends, colleagues and listeners “helped Steve enormously, especially over the last few months.”

After being told he only had weeks to live, Hewlett recently married his partner, Rachel, in a hospital ceremony.

