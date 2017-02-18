Sports Listen

Texas judge allows lawsuit against Selena widower to proceed

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 11:10 am < a min read
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge says a lawsuit against the widower of slain Tejano star Selena can proceed as her father seeks to block a TV series about her.

Selena’s father, Abraham Quintanilla, opposes the show. It’s based on what he calls an unauthorized book, “To Selena With Love,” by Selena’s husband, Chris Perez.

Lawyers for Perez wanted the lawsuit dismissed based on free speech grounds. They had no immediate comment on Friday’s ruling.

Quintanilla is suing Perez and two companies planning to adapt the widower’s memoir into a series. The lawsuit says that after Selena’s 1995 slaying, Perez signed a deal that gave all rights to Selena’s likeness and name to her estate.

Selena Quintanilla-Perez was shot by her fan club president, now serving life in prison.

Entertainment News
