The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press February 28, 2017 4:43 pm < a min read
iBook charts for week ending February 26, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty – 9780698138636 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. The Shack by William P. Young – 9780964729292 – (Windblown Media)

3. The Girl Before by J.P. Delaney – 9780425285053 – (Random House Publishing Group)

4. Echoes in Death by J.D. Robb – 9781250123145 – (St. Martin’s Press)

5. Burn by Helen Hardt – No ISBN Available – (Waterhouse Press)

6. The Marriage Lie by Kimberly Belle – 9781460396353 – (MIRA)

7. Fifty Shades Freed by E L James – 9781612130613 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

8. Just Friends by Billy Taylor – 9781530511518 – (Billy Taylor)

9. 44 Cranberry Point by Debbie Macomber – 9781459254855 – (MIRA)

10. Right Behind You by Lisa Gardner – 9780698411432 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

____

