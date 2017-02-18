Today in Entertainment History

On February 18, 1953, “Bwana Devil,” the movie that heralded the 3-D fad of the 1950s, opened in New York.

In 1968, David Gilmour replaced Syd Barrett as lead guitarist for Pink Floyd.

In 1969, Maurice (MOHR’-ihs) Gibb of the Bee Gees married singer Lulu in England. Three-thousand fans showed up.

In 1972, Neil Young got a gold record for his album, “Harvest,” which includes the number one single, “Heart of Gold.”

Advertisement

In 1974, Kiss released its self-titled debut album. It only made it to 87 on Billboard’s album chart, but it stayed on the chart for 23 weeks.

In 1992, fans rushed the stage at a New Kids on the Block concert in Seoul, South Korea, crushing people at the front of the crowd. A 17-year-old girl died the next day of injuries suffered in the stampede. The singers were not injured.

Also in 1992, Vince Neil quit as lead singer for Motley Crue, after eleven years with the group. He said he wanted to spend more time on his race car driving. He has since returned to the band.

In 1995, Bob Stinson, a founding member of The Replacements, died in Minneapolis of complications from drug and alcohol abuse. He was 35.

Today’s Birthdays: Author Toni Morrison is 86. Movie director Milos (MEE’-lohsh) Forman is 85. Vocalist Yoko Ono is 84. Singer Herman Santiago of Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers is 76. Singer Irma Thomas is 76. Actress Jess Walton (“The Young and the Restless”) is 71. Singer Dennis DeYoung (Styx) is 70. Actress Cybill Shepherd is 67. Singer Juice Newton is 65. Singer Randy Crawford is 65. Drummer Robbie Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 64. Keyboardist Larry Rust of Iron Butterfly is 64. Actor John Travolta is 63. Actor John Pankow (“Mad About You”) is 62. Game show hostess Vanna White (“Wheel of Fortune”) is 60. Actress Greta Scacchi (SKAH’-kee) is 57. Actor Matt Dillon is 53. Rapper Dr. Dre is 52. Actress Molly Ringwald is 49. Guitarist-keyboardist Trevor Rosen of Old Dominion is 42. Actor Ike Barinholtz (“The Mindy Project”) is 40. Guitarist Sean Watkins of Nickel Creek is 40. Actor Tyrone Burton (“The Parent ‘Hood”) is 38. Musician Regina Spektor is 37. Bassist Zac Cockrell of Alabama Shakes is 29. Actress Sara Sutherland (“Veep”) is 29. Actress Maiara (may-AHR’-ah) Walsh (“Desperate Housewives”) is 29.