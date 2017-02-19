Today in Entertainment History

On February 19, 1958, The Miracles released their first single, “Got A Job,” an answer song for The Silhouette’s “Get A Job.”

In 1972, Paul McCartney and Wings released “Give Ireland Back to the Irish,” a commentary about the Britain-Ireland conflict. It was banned by the BBC, but still reached the top 20 in England.

In 1974, Dick Clark staged the first American Music Awards as an alternative to the industry-dominated Grammy Awards. The winners of the American Music Awards are determined by the votes of music fans. “Tie A Yellow Ribbon” by Tony Orlando and Dawn won for favorite pop single that year.

In 1980, AC/DC vocalist Bon Scott died after choking on his own vomit after an all-night drinking binge in London. He was 33. His death came just months after the band scored its first North American success with the album “Highway to Hell.”

In 1981, a New York Supreme Court judge ruled George Harrison “subconsciously plagiarized” the song “He’s So Fine” by The Chiffons for his hit, “My Sweet Lord.” Harrison was ordered to pay $587,000.

In 1995, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee married Pamela Anderson of the TV show “Baywatch” on a beach in Cancun. The bride wore white — a bikini. They have since divorced.

In 1996, London police arrested singer Jarvis Cocker of Pulp for allegedly attacking three children performing with Michael Jackson at the Brit Awards. Cocker admitted he walked on stage but denied he touched any children.

In 1997, the Trinity Broadcasting Network canceled Pat Boone’s “GospelAmerica” show after viewers complained about Boone’s appearance on the American Music Awards. He had been promoting his “In a Metal Mood” album by wearing a dog collar and black leather. The show was later reinstated.

Also in 1997, a judge in New York dismissed a $7 million lawsuit a fan filed against Motley Crue for hearing loss suffered at one of their concerts. The judge said the fan knew the concert would be loud going into it.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Carlin Glynn (“Sixteen Candles”) is 77. Singer Smokey Robinson is 77. Singer Lou Christie is 74. Actor Michael Nader (“All My Children”) is 72. Guitarist Tony Iommi (eye-OH’-mee) of Black Sabbath is 69. Actor Stephen Nichols (“The Young and the Restless”) is 66. Actor Jeff Daniels is 62. Singer-guitarist Dave Wakeling (General Public, English Beat) is 61. Talk show host Lorianne Crook is 60. Actor Leslie David Baker (“The Office”) is 59. Singer Seal is 54. Actress Jessica Tuck (“True Blood”) is 54. Drummer Jon Fishman of Phish is 52. Actress Justine Bateman is 51. Actor Benicio Del Toro is 50. Actress Bellamy Young (“Scandal”) is 47. Drummer Daniel Adair of Nickelback (and formerly of 3 Doors Down) is 42. Singer-actress Haylie Duff is 32. Guitarist Seth Morrison of Skillet is 29. Actress Victoria Justice is 24. Actress Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”) is 13.