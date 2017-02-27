Today in Entertainment History

On February 27, 1967, Pink Floyd recorded its first single, “Arnold Layne.”

In 1971, Jefferson Airplane was fined $1,000 for using profanity onstage at a concert in Oklahoma City.

In 1977, Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones was arrested in Toronto for drug possession. He later was found guilty.

In 1980, “What A Fool Believes” by the Doobie Brothers won the Record and Song of the Year Grammy Awards. The Album of the Year was “52nd Street” by Billy Joel. Rickie Lee Jones was named best new artist.

In 1991, James Brown was granted parole and set free in Columbia, South Carolina. He had been serving time for leading police on a high-speed chase through two states.

In 1993, silent film actress Lillian Gish died at her New York home at the age of 99. Her movie career spanned 75 years.

In 2003, Fred Rogers, better known as children’s entertainer Mr. Rogers, died of stomach cancer in Pittsburgh. He was 74.

In 2015, actor Leonard Nimoy died of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in Los Angeles at the age of 83.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Joanne Woodward is 87. Actress Barbara Babcock is 80. Actor Howard Hesseman is 77. Actress Debra Monk is 68. Guitarist Neal Schon of Journey is 63. Guitarist Adrian Smith of Iron Maiden is 60. Actor Timothy Spall is 60. Keyboardist Paul Humphreys of Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark is 57. Singer Johnny Van Zant (Van Zant, Lynryd Skynyrd) is 57. Percussionist Leon Mobley of Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals is 56. Actor Adam Baldwin (TV’s “Chuck”) is 55. Actor Grant Show (“Devious Maids,” ”Melrose Place”) is 55. Guitarist Mike Cross of Sponge is 52. Actor Noah Emmerich is 52. Actor Donal Logue (DOH’-nuhl LOHG) is 51. Singer Chilli of TLC is 46. Keyboaridst Jeremy Dean of Nine Days is 45. Singer Roderick Clark (Hi-Five) is 44. Bassist Shonna Tucker of Drive-By Truckers is 39. Actor Brandon Beemer (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 37. Drummer Cyrus Bolooki of New Found Glory is 37. Singer Bobby Valentino (Mista) is 37. Singer Josh Groban is 36. Drummer Jared Champion of Cage The Elephant is 34. Actress Kate Mara (“American Horror Story”) is 34.