Today in Entertainment History

On February 26, 1966, the Rolling Stones released the single “19th Nervous Breakdown.”

In 1970, The Beatles’ album “Hey Jude” was released in the U.S. and Canada. It was made up of singles that were previously unavailable in the U.S.

In 1977, bluesman Bukka White, also known as Booker T. Washington, died in Memphis, Tennessee. He was 70. His guitar-playing influenced B.B. King and many others.

In 1986, Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and author Robert Penn Warren was named the first “poet laureate” of the U.S. by the Library of Congress.

In 1990, singer Cornell Gunter of The Coasters was found shot to death in his car in Las Vegas. He was 53. Gunter had joined The Coasters in 1957.

In 1993, police in Augusta, Georgia, fined singer Bobby Brown $580 for pretending to have sex with one of his backup singers during a concert. She also was fined $580.

In 1998, a jury rejected a lawsuit filed by Texas cattlemen against Oprah Winfrey. The suit accused her of disparaging them on her talk show by implying U.S. beef was unsafe.

In 2004, Rosie O’Donnell and girlfriend Kelli Carpenter were married at City Hall in San Francisco. They have since split.

Today’s Birthdays: Game show host Tom Kennedy (“Name That Tune,” ”Split Second”) is 90. Singer Fats Domino is 89. Guitarist Paul Cotton of Poco is 74. Actor-director Bill Duke is 74. Actress Marta Kristen (“Lost in Space”) is 72. Singer Mitch Ryder is 72. Keyboardist Jonathan Cain of Journey is 67. Singer Michael Bolton is 64. Actor Greg Germann (“Ally McBeal”) is 59. Actor Mark Dacascos (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 53. Actress Jennifer Grant is 51. Bassist Tim Commerford (Audioslave, Rage Against The Machine) is 49. Singer Erykah Badu (AYR’-ih-kah BAH’-doo) is 46. Singer Rico Wade of Society of Soul is 45. Singer Kyle Norman of Jagged Edge is 42. Drummer Chris Culos of O.A.R. is 38. Singer Corinne Bailey Rae is 38. Singer Nate Ruess (ROOS) of fun. is 35. Actress Taylor Dooley (“The Adventures of Shark Boy and a Lava Girl in 3-D”) is 24.