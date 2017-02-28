Today in Entertainment History

On February 28, 1966, the Cavern Club in Liverpool, England, where the Beatles began their climb to fame, closed because of financial problems. The next day, dozens of people protested at the club in hopes of keeping it open.

In 1968, singer Frankie Lymon was found dead of a heroin overdose in New York. He was 25. As the frontman for The Teenagers, he had a hit song with “Why Do Fools Fall In Love.”

In 1974, singer-songwriter Bobby Bloom shot himself to death in West Hollywood, California. He was 28. Bloom’s biggest hit was “Montego Bay.”

In 1979, “talking horse” Mr. Ed died.

In 1983, the final episode of “MASH” aired, bringing in the biggest TV audience of all time to that date.

In 1984, Michael Jackson won a record eight Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for “Thriller.” But, Jackson lost to Sting of The Police in the Song of the Year category, when “Every Breath You Take” won.

In 1986, singer George Michael announced Wham! was breaking up.

In 1993, actor Tony Curtis married his fourth wife, Lisa Deutsch.

In 2000, The Pretenders played a concert in their hometown of Akron, Ohio, for the first time.

In 2005, opening arguments began in Michael Jackson’s child molestation trial. He was later acquitted.

In 2008, singer-keyboardist Mike Smith of The Dave Clark Five died of pneumonia in London, less than two weeks before the band was to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Today’s Birthdays: Today’s Birthdays: Actor Gavin MacLeod is 86. Singer Sam the Sham is 80. Actor-director-dancer Tommy Tune is 78. Actor Frank Bonner (“WKRP in Cincinnati”) is 75. Actress Kelly Bishop (“Gilmore Girls”) is 73. Actress Stephanie Beacham (“Beverly Hills, 90210,” ”SeaQuest DSV”) is 70. Writer-director Mike Figgis is 69. Actress Mercedes Ruehl is 69. Actress Bernadette Peters is 69. Actress Ilene Graff (“Mr. Belvedere”) is 68. Comedian Gilbert Gottfried is 62. Actor John Turturro is 60. Singer Cindy Wilson of The B-52’s is 60. Actress Rae Dawn Chong (“The Color Purple”) is 56. Actress Maxine Bahns (“The Brothers McMullen”) is 48. Actor Robert Sean Leonard (“House, M.D.”) is 48. Singer Pat Monahan of Train is 48. Author Lemony Snicket (AKA Daniel Handler) is 47. Actress Tasha Smith (“Empire”) is 46. Actor Rory Cochrane (“24,” ”CSI: Miami”) is 45. Actress Ali Larter is 41. Country singer Jason Aldean is 40. Actor Geoffrey Arend (“Madam Secretary”) is 39. Actress Michelle Horn (“Family Law,” ”Strong Medicine”) is 30. Actress True O’Brien (“Days of Our Lives”) is 23. Actress Madisen Beaty (“The Fosters”) is 22. Actress Quinn Shephard (“Hostages”) is 22. Actor Bobb’e J. Thompson (“The Tracy Morgan Show”) is 21.