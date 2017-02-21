Tom Hanks’ debut book is due in October

NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Hanks is putting his love of vintage typewriters to good use — his collection of short stories will be published in October.

The Oscar-winning actor’s first book, “UNCOMMON TYPE: Some Stories,” features 17 stories, each in some way involving a different typewriter. It’s due out Oct. 24 from Alfred A. Knopf, the publisher said Tuesday.

Among the stories written by Hanks, who owns over 100 typewriters, is one about an immigrant arriving in New York City, another about a bowler who becomes a celebrity and another about an eccentric billionaire.

Hanks said in a statement that he began work on the stories in 2015: “I wrote in hotels during press tours. I wrote on vacation. I wrote on planes, at home, and in the office.”