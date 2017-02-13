Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stock markets gain after Wall Street hits record high

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are up today after Wall Street hit a new high and a meeting between President Donald Trump and Japan’s prime minister appeared to soothe tensions over trade and currency.

The Shanghai Composite Index has advanced 0.5 and Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index is up 0.4 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is up 0.5 percent. Seoul’s Kospi is up 0.2 percent while India’s Sensex is down 0.3 percent. Benchmarks in New Zealand and Southeast Asia are up.

A rally in small company stocks Friday helped push benchmarks to all-time highs. Miners and other raw materials companies led gains while rising oil prices gave energy companies a big boost. Strong company earnings and investor optimism over the Trump administration’s promises of tax cuts, less government regulation and other policies helped fuel the market’s gains much of the week.

On Friday, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.5 percent to 20,269.37. The S&P 500 index gained 0.4 percent to 2,316.10. And the Nasdaq composite index added 0.3 percent to 5,734.13. The Nasdaq closed at a record high four times last week.

IMF-TRUMP

IMF head: Trump good for US economy for now as trouble looms

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The head of the International Monetary Fund says U.S. President Donald Trump taking office is likely good for the U.S. economy in the short term, though rising American interest rates and a strengthening dollar will challenge global trade.

Christine Lagarde said Trump’s plans for additional investment in U.S. infrastructure and his likely tax reforms will boost the American economy.

She says: “We have reasons to be optimistic about growth in the United States.”

However, Lagarde acknowledged that Trump’s policies likely will lead to “tightening that is going to be difficult on the global economy.”

She also defended globalization and international trade at a time of growing protectionism in the U.S. and elsewhere in the world.

Lagarde spoke Sunday in Dubai at the annual World Government Summit.

JAPAN-ECONOMY

Japan’s economy grew 1 percent in 2016, slowed in Oct-Dec

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s economy expanded at a slightly slower than expected 1.0 percent annual pace in 2016, helped by an uptick in exports, the Cabinet office reported Monday.

The world’s third-largest economy grew 0.2 percent in the last quarter, from the previous quarter, according to preliminary data, the slowest pace for the year. Quarterly growth peaked at 0.6 percent in the first quarter of 2016 and slowed from that rate.

The Japanese economy grew 1.2 percent in 2015. But slower growth in China sapped demand for machinery and other inputs for much of 2016. A modest recovery in the region’s biggest economy helped lift exports late in the year.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has sought to rekindle growth through lavish monetary easing meant to foster inflation and stimulate demand. But manufacturers have been slow to invest or raise wages, and the consumer demand that drives most business activity has remained tepid.

Japan’s current account surplus, a wide measure of the country’s trade and investment flows, hit a nine-year high in 2016, up 25 percent from a year earlier. That partly reflects the growing share of economic activity based overseas, where many Japanese companies are investing to tap into higher growth than they can find at home.

BRITAIN-APPLE CEO

Apple’s Tim Cook: Fake news is ‘killing people’s minds’

LONDON (AP) — Apple chief executive Tim Cook says fake news is “killing minds,” and governments and tech firms must act to stop it.

Cook told the Daily Telegraph newspaper that falsehoods are being spread by people who want “to get the most clicks, not tell the most truth. It’s killing people’s minds in a way.”

Tech companies have been criticized for doing too little to weed out fake news. Cook says firms have a duty to “create some tools that help diminish the volume of fake news” without curbing free speech.

In an interview published Saturday he calls for a “massive” campaign to raise awareness of untrustworthy news stories.

Cook says “we need the modern version of the public service announcement campaign. It can be done quickly if there is a will.”

BRITAIN-CYBERSECURITY

UK offers teens cybersecurity classes to fight attacks

LONDON (AP) — Britain plans to give afterschool cybersecurity training to thousands of teenagers in a bid to protect the country from online attacks.

The government says it has earmarked 20 million pounds ($25 million) for a Cyber Schools Program, due to start in September.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport said Saturday it hopes almost 6,000 students aged 14 to 18 will complete the extracurricular course by 2021 and that many will go on to cybersecurity careers.

Culture Minister Matt Hancock said the “these extracurricular clubs will help identify and inspire future talent.”

Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee said last week that Britain’s electronic spy agency, GCHQ, dealt with 200 cyberattacks a month in 2015, double the number in 2014.

The committee said skills shortages are undermining Britain’s ability to block cyberattacks.

EUROPE-JUNCKER

European Commission President Juncker will not run again

BERLIN (AP) — Jean-Claude Juncker (zhahn-KLOHD’ YUN’-kur), the president of the European Commission, says he will not run for another term.

The 62-year-old Juncker told German public radio on Saturday that looking back at 2014, when he became president, he had a good campaign at the time. But he said “there will not be a second (campaign), because I will not run again.”

The former prime minister of Luxembourg is set to serve his term until 2019.

The European Commission is the executive branch of the European Union.

GAS PRICES

US gas price drops 5 cents over 3 weeks, to $2.31 a gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped a nickel nationally during the past three weeks, to $2.31.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday that the decline comes despite a slight rise in crude oil prices.

Gas in Los Angeles was the highest in the continental United States at an average of $2.87 a gallon Friday. The lowest average was in Cleveland, Ohio, at $1.97 a gallon.

The U.S. average diesel price is $2.56, down a penny from three weeks ago.

GAS PIPELINES-OHIO

Ohio critics hope bats might slow down pipeline project

CLEVELAND (AP) — Opponents of a high-pressure natural gas pipeline planned for the northern half of Ohio say they’re hoping the existence of a threatened bat species will at least delay the $2 billion project.

Habitats for the northern long-eared bat along the proposed route of the 255-mile-long NEXUS pipeline could result in restrictions for clearing rights of way. The bats nest in trees during the spring and summer months.

The two companies building the pipeline say they’ve developed contingency plans that will include the number of bats likely to be killed if they have to fell trees while bats are nesting.

The NEXUS pipeline is designed to carry 1.5 billion cubic feet of gas per day from the Appalachian shale fields across Ohio and into Michigan and Canada.

DISNEY-PARK PRICES

Disney increasing park tickets for certain times of year

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World is increasing single-day tickets at certain times of the year and setting expiration dates on tickets in hopes of preventing overcrowding during its parks’ busiest times.

Company officials said Saturday that single-day ticket prices are either staying the same or are increasing no more than $5 under the new price structure for its Florida theme parks.

Starting Sunday, “value” days for Magic Kingdom will cost $107 for adults and $101 for children. That represents a $2 increase from the previous prices.

During the “regular” times, park visitors will pay $5 more with prices jumping from $115 for adults to $109 for children. The “peak” prices will remain the same at $124 for adults and $118 for children.

Expired tickets can be exchanged for credit toward new tickets.

FILM-BOX OFFICE

‘Lego Batman’ dominates ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ at box office

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family-friendly “Lego Batman Movie” has proved to be more of a draw than “Fifty Shades Darker” at the box office.

Studio estimates Sunday say the “Lego Movie” spinoff took in a strong $55.6 million over the weekend, while the “Fifty Shades” sequel pulled in $46.8 million.

It’s a healthy sum, but audiences were less curious to catch up with the exploits of Christian Grey and Ana Steele the second time around. For comparison, “Fifty Shades of Grey” opened with $85.2 million in 2015.

Another R-rated sequel, “John Wick: Chapter 2,” outperformed the first film, earning $30 million to more than double “John Wick’s” opening weekend.

The Keanu Reeves hit man flick took third place, while “Split” and “Hidden Figures” rounded out the top five.

MARTIN SHKRELI-HARVARD

Ex-drug company CEO Martin Shkreli to speak at Harvard

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Controversial former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli is set to speak at Harvard while out on bail awaiting his federal securities fraud trial.

The former CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals is expected to talk about investing and health care at an event organized by the Harvard Financial Analysts Club. The talk on Wednesday is open to the Harvard community only.

Shkreli drew sharp criticism after his company purchased the rights to a drug used by AIDS and cancer patients to fight parasitic infections and raised its price from less than $17 to $750 per pill.

The 33-year-old New York resident is free on $5 million bail pending his federal securities fraud trial in an unrelated case. He has pleaded not guilty. A judge on Thursday approved his request to travel to Massachusetts.

OBIT-ALBERT BOSCOV

Boscov’s chairman Albert Boscov dies at 87

READING, Pa. (AP) — The chairman of a century-old department store chain has died. Albert Boscov was 87.

Boscov’s CEO and vice chairman Jim Boscov said in a statement that his uncle died Friday of cancer at his home in Reading, Pennsylvania, “surrounded by his loving wife and three daughters.”

Albert Boscov was credited with driving the growth of the business established by his father in 1914 to sales in excess of $1 billion with more than 7,500 employees.

The Reading-based chain’s website lists stores in Pennsylvania and six other states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio.

Albert Boscov announced Feb. 1 that he had terminal pancreatic cancer. He said he wanted 2017 to be “our best possible year” and wished co-workers good luck, saying “I love you all.”