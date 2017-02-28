Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asia stocks advance ahead of Trump speech, China congress

HONG KONG (AP) — Asian stocks were mostly higher today after another strong finish on Wall Street as investors awaited a speech by President Donald Trump to the U.S. Congress.

Investors are hoping Trump’s first speech to a joint session of Congress, scheduled for Tuesday evening — or Wednesday morning in Asia will bring more clarity on promised tax cuts, infrastructure spending and other business friendly policies

China’s national legislature and a parallel advisory body will begin meetings this week that will help signal the direction for the region’s largest economy. Financial stability and sustainable growth are on the agenda.

On Wall Street yesterday, major U.S. benchmarks notched up another milestone day as the Dow Jones industrial average ended 0.1 percent higher at 20,837.44, marking the 12th consecutive time it set a record high. The S&P 500 also closed at a record high, gaining 0.1 percent to 2,369.73 while the Nasdaq composite index added 0.3 percent to 5,861.90.

The dollar slipped against the yen and the euro.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose to remain above $54 a barrel.

THE DAY AHEAD

Gross Domestic Product among economic reports due Tuesday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Commerce Department later today will release its report on the gross domestic product (GDP) in the last three months of 2016.

In addition, the S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for December will be issued and the Conference Board will release the Consumer Confidence Index for February. Elsewhere, Target Corp. puts out its quarterly financial results before the market opens.

CELLPHONE PLANS-UNLIMITED DATA

Customers may see benefits as cellphone wars rage on

UNDATED (AP) — The so-called cellphone wars are raging, much to the delight of some customers.

AT&T fired the latest shot Monday, revealing new unlimited data plans. The Ultimate Plus plan gives customers unlimited data, text and talk for $90 a month, though the company notes it may slow speeds after 22GB of data usage. Customers also get a $25 credit per month toward DirecTV.

The second plan, Unlimited Choice, costs $60 a month, but is a slower speed and offers only standard-definition video.

Earlier this month, Verizon joined other carriers with an unlimited plan, for $80. T-Mobile’s plan is $70, but that includes taxes and fees.

Sprint still offers the cheapest option at $50 a month.

TAKATA-CRIMINAL CHARGE

Judge: Higher fine wouldn’t help Takata victims

DETROIT (AP) — A federal judge in Detroit says he wrestled with whether to order a larger fine against Takata for its air bag cover-up but decided that it would put the company out of business and harm victims.

Judge George Caram Steeh accepted Takata’s guilty plea Monday and restitution for automakers and victims injured or killed by defective air bag inflators. Takata will pay $850 million to automakers, $125 million to victims and $25 million to the U.S. government.

Takata’s chief financial officer, Yoichiro Nomura, says the company’s conduct over 15 years was “completely unacceptable.”

The defective inflators can blow apart, spewing shrapnel into the car’s cabin.

OIL PIPELINE

Judge to hear arguments on Dakota Access oil pipeline work

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge is due to hear arguments about whether to stop the final bit of construction on the disputed Dakota Access pipeline.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg scheduled a hearing for Tuesday in a lawsuit brought by the Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes.

The tribes have asked him to direct the Army Corps of Engineers to withdraw permission for Texas-based developer Energy Transfer Partners to lay pipe under Lake Oahe in North Dakota.

The stretch under the Missouri River reservoir is the last piece of construction for the $3.8 billion pipeline to move oil from North Dakota to Illinois.

The tribes say the pipeline threatens their right to practice their religion, which relies on clean water. The Corps and company say the claim is lacking.

SKOREA-POLITICS-SAMSUNG

South Korean prosecutors to indict Samsung’s de facto chief

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean prosecutors say they will indict Samsung’s de facto chief on bribery, embezzlement and other charges linked to a political scandal that has toppled President Park Geun-hye.

A special prosecution team says the indictment of Samsung Electronics vice chairman Lee Jae-yong will come later Tuesday.

Lee allegedly hid assets overseas, concealed proceeds from criminal activities and committed perjury. The 48-year-old billionaire was arrested Feb. 17. Samsung has denied wrongdoing.

Prosecutors say the Samsung heir gave bribes worth $36 million to Park and her confidante to help win government support for a smooth company leadership transition.

Others indicted include Culture Minister Cho Yoonsun and Park’s former chief of staff Kim Ki-choon, over suspicions that they blacklisted thousands of artists deemed unfriendly to Park’s government and denied them state support.

CHINA-COAL CONSUMPTION

China’s coal consumption falls for 3rd year in a row

BEIJING (AP) — China says that its coal consumption fell in 2016 for a third year in a row.

Preliminary data released Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics shows that coal consumption fell by 4.7 percent. The bureau says the share of coal in China’s total energy consumption mix fell to 62 percent in 2016 from 64 percent the year before.

Coal is the biggest source of heat-trapping greenhouse gases that are the primary cause of global warming.

While China is the world’s biggest consumer of coal, its consumption levels have dropped as economic growth slows to its lowest level since 1990. With its major cities gripped by choking air pollution, China has also aimed to reduce coal usage in favor of natural gas and renewable energy.

POT GROWERS-HAM RADIO

Growing problem: Pot lights give ham radio operators a buzz

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Ham radio operators say their frequencies are increasingly getting a harsh buzz from a component of the indoor lamps used to grow pot.

The American Radio Relay League has been filing complaints with the Federal Communications Commission over the past several years and wants federal regulators to halt the marketing and sale of illegal grow light ballasts.

Ballasts regulate electrical currents in lights and can disrupt radio frequencies. But ham radio operators say decriminalization of marijuana in states like Colorado has led to more large high-power grow lights in residential areas.

In Maine, retired Coast Guard officer Roger Johnson claims his amateur radio has twice been disrupted by nearby marijuana growers. He wants the state to step in, but other ham radio operators say the federal government should do its job.

NEW COMMERCE SECRETARY

Ross OK’d by large margin in Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed billionaire investor Wilbur Ross as commerce secretary as President Donald Trump adds to his economic team.

The vote was 72-27.

Breaking with Republican orthodoxy, Ross said the Trump administration will work quickly to re-do the North American Free Trade Agreement. That’s the massive trade pact with Canada and Mexico that has boosted trade but still stings laid-off workers across the Midwest.

Senators from both political parties were deferential to Ross at his nearly four-hour confirmation hearing, which was much more subdued than the confirmation hearings of other Trump nominees. Former commerce secretaries have praised him, including one who served under former President Barack Obama.

TRUMP-BUDGET

Big surge in military spending in Trump budget, big cuts elsewhere

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is proposing a huge $54 billion surge in U.S. military spending for new aircraft, ships and fighters in his first federal budget. At the same time, he aims to slash big chunks from domestic programs and foreign aid to make the government “do more with less.”

The Trump blueprint, due in more detail next month, would fulfill the Republican president’s campaign pledge to boost Pentagon spending while targeting the budgets of other federal agencies. The “topline” figures emerged Monday, one day before Trump’s first address to a joint session of Congress. That will be an opportunity for him to re-emphasize the economic issues that were a centerpiece of his White House run.

Domestic programs and foreign aid would as a whole would absorb a 10 percent, $54 billion cut from currently projected levels — cuts that would match the military increase.

DRUGMAKERS-PRICING STRATEGY

Drugmakers pledge restraint, but prices will still soar

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Several big drugmakers are trying to calm down the furor over high drug prices by revealing more information about their pricing and even pledging to keep a lid on increases.

But experts say no one should expect to be paying less for medicine anytime soon, although the drugmakers’ response to public pressure may help slow the rise in prices for some drugs.

The latest drugmaker move came Monday, when Johnson & Johnson, the world’s biggest maker of health care products, issued its first public report on price increases for its drugs. The political and public anger over drug prices has been stirred by a few factors: Sky-high prices for new drugs, enormous increases for many existing drugs, and changes in insurance coverage that make patients pay a bigger portion of the drug bill.

CANADA-VANCOUVER TRUMP TOWER

Vancouver police prepare for protests at new Trump tower

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Police are preparing for protests when President Donald Trump’s two oldest sons officially open a new Trump International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver today, and the U.S. consulate is warning Americans to stay away.

Constable Jason Doucette said Monday that authorities expect a number of marches downtown throughout the day and police will ensure that things remain under control.

The anti-Trump protests are set to take place outside the building while brothers Donald Jr. and Eric Trump attend opening events inside.

The Trump-branded tower is a source of anger for many people in the coastal city who don’t like the president’s politics.

ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE

Asian Development Bank says Asia needs to double infrastructure spending

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Asian Development Bank says developing countries in Asia and the Pacific will need to invest up to $1.7 trillion a year, or $26 trillion through 2030, to meet their infrastructure needs and to maintain the region’s growth momentum. That would be more than double the previous estimate in 2009.

The Manila-based bank’s report covering 45 countries says despite dramatic growth in infrastructure development that has spurred an economic rise, reduced poverty and improved people’s lives, a substantial infrastructure gap remains. The report says that more than 400 million people still lack electricity, 300 million have no access to safe drinking water and about 1.5 billion lack basic sanitation.

The report released Tuesday said that many economies in the region lack adequate ports, railways and roads.

EGG LABELING LAWSUIT

Federal appeals court rejects egg-labeling lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court panel has rejected a lawsuit that sought to require labels on egg cartons indicating the conditions in which the chickens were raised.

Three judges on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday ruled that several federal agencies had acted reasonably in rejecting the labeling regulations.

The plaintiffs — two animal advocacy groups and six egg consumers — wanted the cartons to bear the terms “Free-Range Eggs,” ”Cage-Free Eggs” or “Eggs from Caged Hens.” They argued that eggs from caged hens are nutritionally inferior and carry a greater risk of Salmonella contamination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said evidence for those claims was not persuasive.

UBER-EXECUTIVE DEPARTURE Report: Uber exec out after failing to disclose allegation

NEW YORK (AP) — A top engineering executive at Uber is out five weeks after his hire was announced. According to the tech blog Recode, Amit Singhal failed to disclose that he’d left his previous job at Google because of a sexual harassment allegation.

Singhal denied the allegation and said he left Google a year ago for his own reasons.

The dustup is just the latest sign of turmoil at Uber, which last week found itself in an unrelated sexual controversy. That stemmed from a detailed essay published by a former female Uber engineer, who charged that her prospects at the company evaporated after she complained about sexual advances from her boss. In the post about her year at Uber, Susan Fowler said the company’s human resources department ignored her complaints because her boss was a high performer.

UTAH LIQUOR LAWS

Utah bill loosens who sees booze poured but keeps barriers

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — In heavily Mormon Utah, a lawmaker has introduced a proposal allowing restaurants to stop using walls or backrooms known as “Zion Curtains” that block customers from seeing alcoholic drinks being made. Supporters say the longtime requirement helps curb underage drinking by hiding the glamour of bartending.

In exchange, restaurants in the state with some of the nation’s strictest alcohol laws would be required to install a walled-off buffer zone around bars or areas where drinks are poured. The move essentially extends the current barriers but allows adults to watch their cocktails get made.

The areas would be off-limits to those under 21 and extend at least 10 feet from the bar.

HAWAIIAN AIRLINES-CLIMATE CHANGE

Hawaiian Airlines joins international climate change study

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaiian Airlines says it has become the first U.S. airline to join an international research project on climate change and air quality.

The airline said Monday technicians recently installed equipment on one of its Airbus A330 airplanes that will collect atmospheric air samples from takeoff to landing and record key high-altitude greenhouse gas measurements.

The project is run by an international not-for-profit organization based in Belgium called In-service Aircraft for a Global Observing System.

Members include research organizations, universities and weather services from Germany, France and the United Kingdom. The data are used by about 200 universities in Europe, the United States, Japan, South America, India and China.

BOX OFFICE

Box Office: ‘Get Out’ nets $33.4 million opening

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comedian Jordan Peele’s directorial debut, “Get Out,” did even better in its first weekend in theaters than initially projected. The micro budget thriller pulled in $33.4 million — about $3 million higher than what was estimated on Sunday by the studios.

It easily topped the box office and unseated “The Lego Batman Movie” from first place. The “Lego Movie” spinoff earned $19.2 million in its third week in theaters.

Lionsgate’s “John Wick: Chapter Two” took the third-place spot with $9.4 million, bringing its total to $74.8 million after three weeks, while “The Great Wall” added $9.1 million in week two. In fifth place, “Fifty Shades Darker” grossed $7.8 million, bumping the picture past the $100 million mark domestically.