Update on the latest religion news

TRUMP-SUPREME COURT-GORSUCH

Trump Supreme Court nominee defended religious liberty

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has nominated Neil Gorsuch, a favorite of religious conservatives, to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Gorsuch serves on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, where he sided with Hobby Lobby and the Little Sisters of the Poor when they mounted religious objections to the Obama administration’s requirement that employers provide health insurance that includes contraceptives.

He has contended that courts give too much deference to government agencies’ interpretations of statutes.

If he’s approved by the Senate, the 49-year-old Gorsuch would be the youngest Supreme Court justice in a quarter-century.

Gorsuch is a graduate of Columbia University and Harvard Law School, and served as a law clerk to Justices Anthony Kennedy. If chosen, he would be the first justice to serve with a colleague for whom he once worked.

President Donald Trump has nominated a western judge to the Supreme Court.

The Reverend Russell Moore, president of the Southern Baptist Convention's Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, says Neil Gorsuch is an excellent Supreme Court nominee.

The Reverend Russell Moore, president of the Southern Baptist Convention's Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, says he hopes Neil Gorsuch wins swift confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Hannah Smith, senior counsel, Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, says Neil Gorsuch wrote in favor of the Christian owners of Hobby Lobby, who raised religious objections to the health care law's contraceptive coverage mandate.

Hannah Smith, senior counsel, Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, says President Trump has made an excellent nomination for the nation's highest court.

Rev. Patrick Mahoney says the Supreme Court was the most important issue in the last election.

Rev. Patrick Mahoney says he and his colleagues are rejoicing in the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

Sound of protesters shouting down Evangelical ministers outside the Supreme Court following President Trump's Supreme Court announcement.

Sound of Evangelicals singing and protesters shouting them down outside the Supreme Court.

HOLOCAUST MUSEUM-SYRIAN REFUGEES

Holocaust Museum expresses concern on Syrian refugee crisis

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum is expressing concern about the United States’ response to the global refugee crisis, citing the consequences to millions of Jews who were unable to flee Nazism.

The museum said in a statement Tuesday that in the 1930s and 1940s, the United States and many other countries refused to admit Jewish refugees from Nazism. The statement says anti-Semitic attitudes and national security fears were among the reasons for turning away Jewish refugees.

The museum says there are legitimate refugees fleeing Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime and genocidal acts by the Islamic State group.

The museum’s statement comes after President Donald Trump’s immigration order temporarily suspending all immigration for citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries. Its statement urged that U.S. policy should address security concerns while protecting legitimate refugees.

TRUMP-FALWELL

Falwell Jr. says he’ll talk higher education with Trump

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. says he’s been asked to lead a presidential task force on higher education reform.

Falwell told The Associated Press he spoke with Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump’s senior strategist, on Tuesday about the role. He says the details of the task force are still being sorted out, but the aim will be “to get the government off the backs of higher education.”

Falwell says he is scheduled to discuss the task force with Trump Wednesday.

Falwell was an early supporter of the president. He told the AP in November that Trump offered him the job of education secretary but he turned it down for personal reasons, including not wanting to relocate his family. He said Tuesday that nominee Betsy DeVos was a great choice.

PRIEST KILLED

Bishops speak against death penalty in priest’s killing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Catholic church officials are urging a Georgia prosecutor to reverse a decision to seek the death penalty against a man charged with killing a Florida priest.

Three bishops met briefly Tuesday with acting District Attorney Hank Sims in Augusta, urging him not to seek the death penalty if Steven Murray is convicted of murder in the April killing of the Rev. Rene Robert.

At a news conference before the meeting, the bishops noted that Robert left a signed and notarized “Declaration of Life” saying that if he were to suffer a violent death he wouldn’t want the person responsible to be executed.

Former district attorney Ashley Wright, now a judge, says she considered the facts and the aggravated nature of the slaying when she decided the crime merits capital punishment.

CANADA-MOSQUE SHOOTING

Mosque shooting suspect in Canada known for extreme views

QUEBEC CITY (AP) — The French Canadian university student charged with killing six Muslim men during evening prayers at a mosque was known for extreme nationalist views and his support of the French rightist party led by Marine Le Pen.

Alexandre Bissonnette was charged Monday with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder over the shooting rampage at a Quebec City mosque that Canada’s prime minister called an act of terrorism against Muslims.

The 27-year-old Bissonnette made a brief court appearance and did not enter a plea in the attack staged during evening prayers Sunday.

More than 50 people were at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre when the shooting began. Witnesses described a scene of chaos as worshippers scrambled to find friends and loved ones. In addition to the six dead, 19 people were wounded.

Police did not disclose a motive for the attack.

TEXAS LEGISLATURE-MUSLIM DAY

Texas ‘Muslim Day’ rally draws few protesters

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A “Muslim Day” rally at the Texas Capitol has wrapped up with few protesters and no interruptions.

The event Tuesday drew several hundred people and an increased security presence. Supporters wore t-shirts saying “I stand with my Muslim neighbors.”

Two years ago, a small, vitriolic group of hecklers formed during the Muslim Day rally. Before it started, one grabbed the microphone and proclaimed, “Islam will never dominate the United States!”

This year, rally participants formed a human chain around the few protesters who did show up to keep them at a distance. Several Texas Democratic lawmakers, interfaith groups, nonprofits and Austin Mayor Steve Adler also attended in a show of support.

The biennial event was scheduled before Donald Trump won the presidency. But tensions have risen after Trump banned entries to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority nations.

TEACHING EVOLUTION-TEXAS

Texas mulls changing science standards questioning evolution

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Board of Education will decide whether to scrap a requirement that public schools teach high school students to scrutinize “all sides” of scientific theory after hearing from academics who say that was meant to cast doubt on evolution and leave students wondering whether God created the universe.

The board heard hours of testimony Tuesday and will hold preliminary votes on the standards later this week.

The science standards do not specifically mention creationism, but critics say they have the practical effect of challenging evolution.

Besides the “all sides” language, expert panels also have recommended removing teaching about gaps in the fossil record that religious conservatives argue show significant changes to life itself that could suggest the influence of a higher power.

MUSIC-REBA MCENTIRE-FAITH ALBUM

Christian album helps singer after divorce

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country icon Reba McEntire says her first new record in two years helped her get through a rough time in her personal life.

McEntire and Narvel Blackstock announced in 2015 they were divorcing after 26 years of marriage.

The singer is releasing “Sing it Now: Songs of Faith & Hope” on Feb. 3, a double album of inspirational and gospel music.

McEntire says, “I needed it myself, going through two and half years of changes in my life, and who better to lean on than God?” Now, she says, “I feel like I have a huge team around me with God and the Holy Spirit and Jesus Christ and my angels.”

The album features both traditional gospel songs and new contemporary Christian music. And it’s the first inspirational album that the Country Music Hall of Fame singer has ever recorded.

Country singer Reba McEntire says producing her first Christian album has helped her recover from her divorce.

Country singer Reba McEntire says faith has helped her recover from divorce.

Country singer Reba McEntire says the songs on her new album are hymns she grew up singing.

ISRAEL-VENEZUELAN JEWS

Israel allows Venezuelan Jewish converts to immigrate

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli authorities say nine Venezuelan Jewish converts will be allowed to move to Israel in light of the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, reversing an earlier decision to keep them out.

Israel’s Interior Ministry had initially rejected the nine for immigration, saying they did not meet criteria to ensure they are committed Jews and had not converted just to seek a better life in Israel.

But advocates said the converts are in mortal danger amid food shortages and violence in Venezuela.

Immigration officials now say the Venezuelan converts will be eligible for citizenship and government social benefits after being a part of an established religious community in Israel for at least nine months.

SLOVAKIA-ISLAM

Slovakia approves restrictive church law targeting Muslims

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s parliament has overridden a veto by President Andrej Kiska and has approved legislation that will tighten conditions for the official registration of churches.

Starting in March, the law increases the number of members needed for a religion to become official and eligible for state subsidies from 20,000 to 50,000.

The bill was drafted by the Slovak National Party, which is a member of the governing coalition. It has made no secret of its intent to target Muslims.

There are about 5,000 Muslims in Slovakia, and the community had already considered the original number restrictive. Its leader, Mohamad Safwan Hasna, called Tuesday an “unfortunate day for religious freedom in Slovakia.”

The move is another sign of anti-Islamic sentiment in Catholic-dominated Slovakia.

President Kiska said the law will interfere with fundamental rights and freedoms.

NIGERIA-COMMUNAL VIOLENCE

Clashes between farmers, herdsmen kill 6 in central Nigeria

YOLA, Nigeria (AP) — Police say at least six people have been killed in communal violence between mostly Christian farmers and mostly Muslim herdsmen in central Nigeria.

David Misal, a police spokesman for Taraba state, says the violence between Fulani herdsmen and farmers from the Mumuye ethnic group began Friday and continued Tuesday morning in the Lau local government area. He says 80 houses have been burned.

Witnesses say Tuesday’s violence began when youth from the Mumuye group attacked a Fulani village.

Clashes between farmers and herdsmen over land are common in Nigeria, especially in the Middle Belt region.

Tensions in Taraba state increased recently when Gov. Darius Ishaku was quoted in local media urging Christian farmers to rise up against “terrorists.”