Update on the latest religion news

GRAMMY AWARDS-GOSPEL

Kirk Franklin wins two more Grammy awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gospel singer Kirk Franklin has added two more Grammy awards to his trophy cabinet.

Franklin, the winner of eight previous Grammy awards, has received this year’s Best Gospel Album Grammy for “Losing My Religion.” He also was awarded the Grammy for writing this year’s Best Gospel Performance/Song: “God Provides,” which was performed by Tamela Mann.

Hillary Scott & The Scott Family also received two Grammy Awards at Sunday’s pre-show in Los Angeles. Their song “Thy Will” was named the Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song and “Love Remains” won the Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album.

“Hymns,” by Joey + Rory, won the Grammy Award for Best Roots Gospel Album.

GRAMMY AWARDS-POSTHUMOUS HONOR

Husband accepts Gospel Roots Grammy for him and his late wife

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joey + Rory’s Grammy Award for best gospel roots album is a bittersweet honor after last year’s death of Joey Feek.

Feek and her husband, Rory, won for “Hymns,”an album they recorded shortly before she died last March at age 40.

At Sunday’s awards ceremony, Rory Feek said, “My wife’s dream was to make a hymns album. She didn’t have the chance to do it until she’d been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, so she’d sing in hotel rooms while she did chemotherapy and radiation.”

When the album was nominated he said his wife made him promise he’d attend the pre-telecast awards ceremony. He says she added with a big smile, “‘Remember, if we win, I’ll know before you will.'”

REFUGEE RALLY-NYC

Jewish support pledged to refugees at NY rally

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has denounced President Donald Trump’s suspended travel ban at a rally marking the National Day of Jewish Action for Refugees.

Citing Trump’s effort to block immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, de Blasio said, “Any attempt to divide people by religion hurts all of us.”

The mayor was joined at Sunday’s rally by Minnesota Democrat Keith Ellison, the first Muslim elected to Congress, and Mark Hetfield, who heads a Jewish nonprofit that helps endangered refugees.

Hetfield said, “The very existence of the American Jewish community owes itself to America opening its doors to refugees.” He said Jewish Americans should now “make sure that we don’t slam the door in the face of others.”

IMMIGRATION-INDIANAPOLIS RALLY

Indy mayor leads rally against Trump immigration orders

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mayor Joe Hogsett says Indianapolis welcomes all immigrants, refugees and marginalized people, but he stopped short of declaring the capital to be a sanctuary city.

Hogsett, a Democrat, joined Jewish, Muslim and Christian faith leaders Sunday to discuss ways to protect immigrants, Muslims and ethnicities that they believe are targeted by executive orders issued by President Donald Trump.

The Indianapolis Congregation Action Network, a faith-oriented grassroots group, organized the event that drew an overflow crowd to St. Philip Neri Catholic Church.

The Indianapolis Star reports that Hogsett said it is unacceptable that many families don’t feel at home in Indianapolis. He vowed that no one in Indianapolis would be stripped of their privileges that are “rightly secured to them as members of this community.”

PHOENIX-MUSLIMS-SOLIDARITY RALLY

400 people gather at a Phoenix mosque for solidarity rally

PHOENIX (AP) — An estimated 400 people have attended a weekend gathering at a Phoenix mosque to show support for the Muslim community.

Participants sat on a plush red carpet Saturday and listened to Islamic Community Center of Phoenix’s Usama Shami speak about Islam and misconceptions.

People standing outside the mosque participated in art projects.

The Arizona Republic reports that a handful of protesters gathered outside the center’s entrance, yelling into megaphones and condemning Islam.

The event occurred days after President Donald Trump’s executive order that banned citizens of seven majority Muslim nations from entering the United States, temporarily suspended the entry of all refugees and required an indefinite stop on refugees from Syria.

The ban is on hold while courts weigh its constitutionality.

At least four Phoenix police officers attended the solidarity rally.

ISRAEL-CHURCH

Famed church in Israel reopens 2 years after arson attack

JERUSALEM (AP) — One of the most famous Catholic churches in the Holy Land has reopened with a special mass two years after an arson attack that was blamed on Jewish extremists.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin attended the reopening ceremony at the Church of the Multiplication of the Loaves and Fish on Sunday, saying he wanted “to say loud and clearly, that hate cannot win.”

The church, on the shore of the Sea of Galilee in northern Israel, marks the traditional site of Jesus’ miracle of the loaves and fish. It is one of the most popular stops for Christian pilgrims visiting the Holy Land.

The 2015 arson caused extensive damage to the building.

Jewish extremists have targeted mosques, churches and Israeli peace groups in recent years.

BRITAIN-GAY ANGLICANS

Retired bishops say Church of England ignores gay Christians

LONDON (AP) — Fourteen retired Anglican bishops are criticizing the Church of England’s attitude toward homosexuality, saying the church is not listening to the voices of gay Christians.

They are responding to a report from the church’s House of Bishops, which calls for a “fresh tone and culture of welcome and support” for gays and lesbians while maintaining the church’s opposition to same-sex marriage.

In an open letter, the ex-bishops say that “while the pain of LGBT people is spoken about in your report, we do not hear its authentic voice.”

Former Bishop of Worcester Peter Selby, one of the signatories, said Sunday that some gay Anglicans feel betrayed by the lack of support for change.

Gay marriage has long divided the Anglican communion, which has 85 million adherents.

CHARLESTON CHURCH SHOOTING

Convicted church shooter Dylann Roof wants new federal trial

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Convicted South Carolina church shooter Dylann Roof wants a new federal trial.

Roof’s attorneys made that request Friday.

The 22-year-old Roof was sentenced to die earlier this year for killing nine black members of Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church in June 2015.

Part of Roof’s argument challenges the government’s assertion that his crimes violated a federal commerce clause.

They argue Roof’s actions happened in South Carolina and involved only “incidental and everyday use” of areas affected by the commerce clause, like the internet or purchases from another state.

Roof also faces a death penalty trial in state court.

RUSSIA-CATHEDRAL CONTROVERSY

Protests held for, against church controlling St. Isaac’s

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Thousands of people in Russia’s second-largest city have held competing demonstrations for and against the return of the renowned St. Isaac’s Cathedral to the Russian Orthodox Church.

The cathedral, one of the city’s top tourist destinations, was seized by the government after the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution and was turned into a museum. The city announced last month that it would be returned to church control.

Opponents say they fear that under church control, tours will focus on the cathedral’s religious aspects rather than its architectural and cultural importance.

But supporters of the transfer say the cathedral is debased by secular control.

The demonstration supporting church control attracted about 1,000 people, while the one in opposition was twice that size.

VATICAN-MEDJUGORJE

Pope sending bishop to Medjugorje, Bosnian pilgrimage site

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is sending a bishop to a Medjugorje, Bosnia, shrine to gain “deeper knowledge” of the pastoral needs of millions of Catholics drawn there by reports of apparitions by the Virgin Mary.

Vatican spokesman Greg Burke said Saturday that Polish Bishop Henryk Hoser’s mission doesn’t involve deciding the merits of the reported apparitions. Six youths in 1981 reported having regular visions of Mary there. The Vatican’s study of the doctrinal merits of the reported sightings is still ongoing.

The Vatican says Hoser above all will study “the needs of the faithful who go there on pilgrimage,” and his mission, to wrap up by summer’s end, has an “exclusively pastoral character.”

Last year, a Bosnian court convicted an Italian of belonging to a group extorting money from foreigners escorting shrine pilgrims.

INDONESIA-BLASPHEMY

Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for Muslims

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Tens of thousands of Indonesians gathered at the national mosque in the capital on Saturday for mass prayers urging people to vote for a Muslim governor of the city as the country prepares for regional elections next week.

The crowds overflowed from Istiqlal Mosque in the heart of Jakarta into the surrounding streets. Clerics gave sermons calling on people to protect Islam and vote for Muslim candidates.

Protests against the minority Christian governor of Jakarta drew hundreds of thousands of people to the city’s streets in November and December and shook the government of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

Gov. Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama is on trial for alleged blasphemy but remains a leading candidate in elections for Jakarta governor set for Wednesday. His two main rivals are both Muslims and include the son of former President Susilo Bambang Yudhyono.