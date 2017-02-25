Vegas gets e-sports arena in effort to attract millennials

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 200-seat arena for competitive video gaming is Las Vegas’ newest effort to attract millennials. The e-sports venue housing dozens of game consoles is slated to open Friday, when it hosts a $50,000-prize-pool Halo World Championship qualifier.

Seth Schorr is a member of the board of directors of Millennial Esports, the company behind the arena. He says Las Vegas needs to keep reinventing itself “to remain relevant to the up-and-coming generation.”

The arena is downtown, within walking distance of various hotel-casinos.

Las Vegas casinos have invested in numerous non-gaming amenities to attract the elusive millennials. They include rooms featuring bunk beds for the travelers who don’t want to spend a minute apart and a lounge with foosball and air hockey.