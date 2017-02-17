What is wearable? Exhibit pushes boundaries on clothing, art

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — Art and fashion are colliding in this weekend’s U.S. premiere of an unusual exhibition in Massachusetts.

The “WOW — World of Wearable Art” show at the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem features outfits you might expect to see in Lady Gaga’s closet.

There’s a flamingo pink frock made of Fiberglas, a one-piece wooden replica of Notre Dame Cathedral, and 30 other wild and whimsical ensembles.

Coordinating curator Lynda Roscoe Hartigan says the show is intended to push the boundaries of both clothing and artwork.

The wearable art on display originated in New Zealand, which has been staging the eclectic design competition for nearly three decades.

“WOW — World of Wearable Art” opens Saturday and runs through June 11.