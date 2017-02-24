Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » White House bars major…

White House bars major news outlets from media gaggle

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press February 24, 2017 3:02 pm < a min read
Share

News organizations including the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, CNN and Politico were blocked from joining a White House media gaggle, according to news reports.

The Associated Press chose not to participate in the gaggle following the move by White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

“The AP believes the public should have as much access to the president as possible,” Lauren Easton, the AP’s director of media relations, said in a statement..

White House prepping government reorg executive order

News organizations that were allowed in included the conservative website Breitbart news. The site’s founder, Steve Bannon, is chief strategist to President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Earlier Friday in a speech before the Conservative Political Action Conference, President Donald Trump railed against the media.

Topics:
All News Entertainment News Government News Media News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » White House bars major…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

TRAPPIST-1 Planets Briefing

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6669 0.0064 0.61%
L 2020 25.0833 0.0126 1.04%
L 2030 27.7977 0.0177 1.48%
L 2040 29.8568 0.0202 1.70%
L 2050 17.0833 0.0114 1.91%
G Fund 15.2404 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.5816 0.0352 0.23%
C Fund 32.6974 0.0175 1.90%
S Fund 43.0250 -0.2404 2.16%
I Fund 25.8345 0.1164 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.