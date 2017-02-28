Sports Listen

Woman charged in crash that killed 2 dancers pleads in case

By master
and The Associated Press February 28, 2017 12:07 am < a min read
PARMA, Ohio (AP) — A 74-year-old woman charged in the deaths of two women who were struck when she accidentally backed her car into a crowd of dancers in suburban Cleveland has pleaded no contest to one count of vehicular homicide.

Donna Chidsey entered her plea Monday to the misdemeanor charge in Parma Municipal Court. Sentencing is March 29.

Police say Chidsey accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake while backing out of a space near a makeshift dance floor in Parma Heights during an outdoor concert in August. The accident resulted in the deaths of 68-year-old Nancy Gielas and 61-year-old Kathleen McDonald. Seven people were hurt, including Chidsey.

Chidsey’s attorney says she is “extremely remorseful” and has accepted responsibility for the accident.

