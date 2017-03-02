Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitantsAgain with the millennialsPay adjustment?How's your morale?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » 2 arrested in slayings…

2 arrested in slayings tied to ‘Real Housewives’ performer

By master
and The Associated Press March 21, 2017 10:51 am < a min read
Share

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — Two men are under arrest on charges stemming from a double homicide involving a burning car tied to a woman who often appears on “Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

Paterson police charged 26-year-old Clarence Williams and 28-year-old Gerry Thomas on Monday with felony murder, conspiracy to commit felony murder, robbery, arson and possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose.

It’s unclear if the Paterson residents have lawyers who can comment on the charges.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

The bodies of 27-year-old Aaron Anderson and 28-year-old Antonio Vega Jr. were found Friday inside a burning car.

Advertisement

Anderson’s mother has said he borrowed the car from the son of Kim DePaola. DePaola has frequently appeared on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” reality show.

Authorities have declined to comment further, citing the ongoing investigation.

Topics:
All News Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » 2 arrested in slayings…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: NASA launches ranger 9

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Okefenokee's camouflage owl

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7202 -0.0018 1.39%
L 2020 25.1942 -0.0128 2.42%
L 2030 27.9646 -0.0264 3.47%
L 2040 30.0577 -0.0354 3.99%
L 2050 17.2106 -0.0244 4.47%
G Fund 15.2652 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.5211 0.0301 0.94%
C Fund 32.8836 -0.0653 5.95%
S Fund 42.8203 -0.2099 4.66%
I Fund 26.4134 0.0059 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.