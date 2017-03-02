Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » 2 die in crush…

2 die in crush at massive Argentine rock concert

By master
and The Associated Press March 12, 2017 10:53 am < a min read
Share

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Argentine officials say two people have died in a crush at a massive rock concert.

The open-air site of Saturday night’s concert in the town of Olavarria was set up for 200,000 people, but prosecutor Susana Alonso tells the Todo Noticias television channel that it was apparently overcrowded. She says an unspecified number of other people are injured.

Singer Indio Solari saw people on the ground and paused the concert for several minutes during his third song to appeal for help.

TSP fees: Don’t make a $78,000 mistake

Local news media say many people were stranded for hours after the concert for lack of adequate bus service.

Advertisement

Olavarria is about 300 kilometers (180 miles) southwest of the capital, Buenos Aires.

Topics:
All News Entertainment News Media News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » 2 die in crush…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke receives ceremonial pipe from Blackfeet Nation

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.