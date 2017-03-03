Sports Listen

3 charged with assaulting officer after disturbance call

March 13, 2017
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Police say three people are facing charges for assaulting an officer who was responding to a disturbance call.

The Roanoke Times (http://bit.ly/2mC1L7p) reports 36-year-old Chad Edward Boothe, 35-year-old Bryan Lee Boothe and 33-year-old Erin Nicole Turner were arrested Saturday and charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer.

Police spokesman Scott Leamon says the officer, who was called to Frontier Apartments for a domestic disturbance report, was trying to arrest Chad Boothe when Bryan Boothe and Turner began fighting the officer.

The officer called for back-up and all three people were taken into custody. It’s unclear if they have attorneys.

Chad Boothe and Turner also face an obstruction charge. Leamon says Bryan Boothe faces an additional assault charge after he kicked another officer once he was taken to jail.

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

