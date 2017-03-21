Sports Listen

Agent: Banderas in “perfect health” after medical check-up

March 21, 2017
MADRID (AP) — A spokeswoman for Antonio Banderas says the actor is in “perfectly good health” after undergoing medical examinations in a Swiss clinic in recent days.

The spokeswoman with Media Art Management in Spain denied reports Monday that the 56-year-old Spanish actor, known for “Zorro” and “Desperado,” had been admitted to hospital at the Genolier clinic near Geneva. She declined to be identified.

On Monday Banderas posted a video on his official Facebook page, showing him climbing a wall in Switzerland. “It seems like some media suffered a Heart Press Attack,” he wrote, referring to the name for celebrity gossip media in Spanish.

Banderas said he would travel later this week to his hometown Malaga to receive an award for his career as actor, director and film producer.

