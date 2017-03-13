Sports Listen

AP PHOTOS: AP’s Nick Ut took photos ‘from hell to Hollywood’

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 13, 2017 12:36 am < a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — It might seem all but impossible to sum up one of the most distinguished careers in photojournalism in only four words, but Nick Ut does just that when he says, “From hell to Hollywood.”

And the Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer, who is retiring this month after 51 years with The Associated Press, has the thousands of pictures to prove it.

The most famous one is a stunning black-and-white image from the Vietnam War that’s come to be known worldwide as “Napalm Girl.” Ut was 21 when he took the famous photo of Kim Phuc fleeing her burning village. After taking her picture, he rushed the terrified 9-year-old to a hospital.

The two remain close friends.

