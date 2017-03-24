Sports Listen

AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 24, 2017 1:02 am 1 min read
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean that were published in the last week.

Inmates rioted in the Central Correctional Stage II prison in San Jose Pinula, Guatemala, in violence that left several people dead before police restored order. Imprisoned gang members were demanding better food and visitation privileges plus the transfer of at least 250 minors belonging to the same gang who are held in other prisons.

In Mexico, fans danced to bands at the Vive Latino music festival. While in Peru, rains brought floods that killed dozens and left thousands homeless.

In Port-au-Prince, Haiti, a fire roared through one of its biggest markets, where impoverished vendors sold their wares.

In Venezuela, a group of Jewish converts finally flew to Israel under the right to return policy. In Argentina, families of Syrian migrants resettled in the city of La Punta, and in Buenos Aires children joined football academies with the hope of becoming the next world soccer star.

Across the region national teams met in another round of qualifying soccer matches for the 2018 World Cup.

This photo gallery was curated by photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City

Follow AP photographers and photo editors on Twitter: http://apne.ws/15Oo6jo

