AP PHOTOS: Pulitzer Prize winner Nick Ut reflects on career

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 29, 2017 5:43 pm < a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Associated Press photographer Nick Ut is retiring after 51 years of taking pictures from the front lines of the Vietnam War to the red carpets of Hollywood.

Ut won the 1973 Pulitzer Prize for his photo of a burning little girl fleeing a napalm bomb attack on her village. His last day with the AP is Wednesday.

Ut says his career took him “from hell to Hollywood” as he photographed everything from people killed in battle to celebrities getting stars on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

Ut was 21 when he took the famous photo of Kim Phuc fleeing her burning village. After taking her picture, he rushed the terrified 9-year-old to a hospital. The two remain friends.

___

Follow AP photographers and photo editors on Twitter: http://apne.ws/15Oo6jo

The Associated Press

