Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitantsAgain with the millennialsPay adjustment?How's your morale?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » 'Beauty and the Beast'…

‘Beauty and the Beast’ to be shown in Malaysia without cuts

By master
and The Associated Press March 21, 2017 8:15 am 2 min read
Share

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s largest cinema chain said Tuesday it will begin showing the Disney movie “Beauty and the Beast” on March 30 without cutting a gay scene as had been ordered by film censors.

The re-telling of the animated classic was originally scheduled to start screening on March 16 but was postponed after Disney refused to edit the film.

Film Censorship Board chairman Abdul Halim Abdul Hamid had earlier said the movie was approved with a minor cut involving “a gay moment” because scenes promoting homosexuality were forbidden. He said the film was given a PG13 rating, which requires parental guidance for children under age 13.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Golden Screen Cinemas announced Tuesday on Facebook that the movie was “confirmed for March 30 without cuts.”

Advertisement

“This is official from Disney. No cuts. PG13. 30 March. GET YOURSELF READY!” it said.

Abdul Halim, cinema and Disney officials couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

A government official said the reversal came after an appeal committee under the film censorship board viewed the movie and decided that the scene wasn’t offensive. The official, who declined to be identified because he wasn’t authorized to speak to the media, said the appeal committee was comprised of different people from the earlier group that wanted the scene cut. He declined to provide further details.

The film’s characters include manservant LeFou, who plays the sidekick to villain Gaston, and, according to director Bill Condon, “is confused about his sexuality.” Condon has described a brief scene as a “gay moment.”

Russia approved the movie but banned children under 16 from watching it without the accompaniment of someone over 16.

Malaysia’s censors in 2010 loosened decades of restrictions on sexual and religious content in movies, but still kept a tight leash on tiny bikinis, kisses and passionate hugs.

The new rules allowed depiction of gay characters, but only if they show repentance or are portrayed in a negative light.

Sodomy, even if consensual, is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and whipping in Malaysia.

Topics:
All News Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » 'Beauty and the Beast'…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: NASA launches ranger 9

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Sailor paints mural on aircraft carrier wall

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7202 -0.0018 1.39%
L 2020 25.1942 -0.0128 2.42%
L 2030 27.9646 -0.0264 3.47%
L 2040 30.0577 -0.0354 3.99%
L 2050 17.2106 -0.0244 4.47%
G Fund 15.2652 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.5211 0.0301 0.94%
C Fund 32.8836 -0.0653 5.95%
S Fund 42.8203 -0.2099 4.66%
I Fund 26.4134 0.0059 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.