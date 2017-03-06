Sports Listen

Bey’s Babies: Beyonce shares photos of growing baby bump

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 6, 2017 12:37 pm < a min read
Beyonce has showed off more of her growing baby bump.

The singer, who is expecting twins with husband Jay Z, shared photos on her website Monday of the couple heading out to the premiere of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” with their 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

Beyonce is wearing a flowing green dress in the photos and in some shots pulls it tightly around her stomach to off the progress of her pregnancy.

She and Blue Ivy also had some fun making silly faces for the camera.

Beyonce announced her pregnancy last month with the help of an elaborate photo shoot. She hasn’t said when the babies are due.

