Biden to discuss fight to end cancer at South By Southwest

By
The Associated Press March 6, 2017
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — South By Southwest says former Vice President Joe Biden will give a speech at the festival about efforts to end cancer.

Organizers announced Monday that Biden will be a featured speaker in Austin on Sunday, during the portion of the festival focusing on interactive technology. Biden will discuss plans for his new cancer-fighting initiative.

Biden has said recently that the initiative will focus on improving data standards to help researchers, work with community care organizations to improve access to care and push to ensure patients can afford treatments.

Biden previously led a White House “cancer moonshot” effort to accelerate developments toward a cure.

The former vice president has focused on improving cancer research efforts since his son, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, died of brain cancer in 2015.

