Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Books on gun violence…

Books on gun violence and immigration win prizes

By master
and The Associated Press March 27, 2017 8:09 am < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Books on gun violence, Koch Industries and New York’s history of immigration have won prizes for outstanding nonfiction work.

Prize officials told The Associated Press on Monday that Gary Younge’s “Another Day in the Death of America: A Chronicle of Ten Short Lives” won the $10,000 J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize for combining literary excellence and social concern. Tyler Anbinder’s “City of Dream: The 400-Year Epic History of Immigrant New York” received the $10,000 Mark Lynton History Prize. And Christopher Leonard’s “Kochland” won the $25,000 Lukas Work-in-Progress Award, which helps authors finish “a significant work.”

All three awards are presented by the Lukas Prize Project, named for the late author and journalist and co-administered by the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism and the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.
Topics:
All News Entertainment News Media News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Books on gun violence…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Students pilot a bomb disposal robot

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.