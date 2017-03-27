Books on gun violence and immigration win prizes

NEW YORK (AP) — Books on gun violence, Koch Industries and New York’s history of immigration have won prizes for outstanding nonfiction work.

Prize officials told The Associated Press on Monday that Gary Younge’s “Another Day in the Death of America: A Chronicle of Ten Short Lives” won the $10,000 J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize for combining literary excellence and social concern. Tyler Anbinder’s “City of Dream: The 400-Year Epic History of Immigrant New York” received the $10,000 Mark Lynton History Prize. And Christopher Leonard’s “Kochland” won the $25,000 Lukas Work-in-Progress Award, which helps authors finish “a significant work.”

All three awards are presented by the Lukas Prize Project, named for the late author and journalist and co-administered by the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism and the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard.