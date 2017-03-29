Sports Listen

Britain’s Prince Charles on 3-country ‘Brexit charm’ tour

By master
March 29, 2017
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Britain’s Prince Charles arrived in Bucharest Wednesday at the start of a nine-day tour to Romania, Italy and Austria seen as an effort to reassure European Union nations that Britain remains a close ally despite its decision to quit the bloc.

Charles arrived in the Romanian capital on the same day British Prime Minister Theresa May launched the Brexit process. President Klaus Iohannis greeted the prince at the 17th-century Cotroceni presidential palace and will give him the Order of the Star of Romania, an award for exceptional service to Romania.

Charles’ website said his tour would “highlight the U.K.’s relationship with European partners in areas including social cohesion, military ties and combatting human trafficking.”

The prince regularly visits Romania and owns two properties in Transylvania. In 2015, he set up The Prince of Wales Foundation Romania, a charity that supports the East European nation’s heritage, rural life and sustainable development.

He leaves Romania on Friday and will then travel to Italy on a tour that is seen as a European charm offensive to cement ties and promote military ties and combat human trafficking.

Charles’ wife, Camilla, is expected to accompany him to Italy and Austria.

