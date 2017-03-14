Sports Listen

Broadway theaters to stay open Tuesday night despite snow

By MARK KENNEDY
and The Associated Press March 14, 2017 11:06 am < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Broadway producers have decided to keep theaters open Tuesday night for the hardy folks willing to brave the snow and sleet.

More than two dozen shows will play as scheduled, including hit shows like “Hamilton,” ”Dear Evan Hansen” and “Waitress.”

Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League, says, “For visitors who are staying in hotels and can’t get home, it’s a great time to see a show. Locals can see a hot show in a warm theater.”

The last time Broadway was shuttered was in January 2016, when New York was hit with a one-day record of 26.6 inches of snow. Broadway shuttered Saturday matinees and evening performances after subway, bus and railroad service were suspended.

While Broadway shows were still open, off-Broadway venues were shuttered, including The Public Theater and 59E59 Theaters.

Online: https://www.broadway.org

