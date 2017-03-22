Sports Listen

Trending:

Same-old-same-old pay raise?This keeps DoD up at nightMarine investigation widens$52B dilemma
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Butterbeer ice cream hitting…

Butterbeer ice cream hitting shelves for Harry Potter fans

By master
and The Associated Press March 22, 2017 12:04 pm < a min read
Share

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania ice cream maker is courting Harry Potter fans with a new flavor based on Hogwarts’ favorite drink, “butterbeer.”

Yuengling’s Ice Cream notes that J.K. Rowling once described butterbeer as tasting “a little bit like less sickly butterscotch.” With that in mind, Yuengling’s says the new butterbeer variety combines buttercream and butterscotch ice cream. Yuengling’s says “the result is magical decadence that will transport you to another place and time.”

President David Yuengling says the company hopes it made Rowling proud with the flavor.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.

Butterbeer may be a good fit for Yuengling’s. The ice cream company began as an offshoot of the well-known Pennsylvania brewery during the prohibition years. It’s now a separate company.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Business News Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Butterbeer ice cream hitting…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Patriots Jet Team performs aerial acrobatics in Yuma

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6792 -0.0410 1.39%
L 2020 25.0752 -0.1190 2.42%
L 2030 27.7578 -0.2068 3.47%
L 2040 29.7942 -0.2635 3.99%
L 2050 17.0368 -0.1738 4.47%
G Fund 15.2662 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5596 0.0385 0.94%
C Fund 32.4787 -0.4049 5.95%
S Fund 41.8559 -0.9644 4.66%
I Fund 26.2516 -0.1618 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.