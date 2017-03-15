Sports Listen

Canadian Prime Minister, Ivanka Trump see Broadway musical

By MARK KENNEDY
and The Associated Press March 15, 2017 11:06 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — along with first daughter Ivanka Trump — have welcomed a new musical that celebrates Canadian compassion following 9/11.

Trudeau and Trump and some 120 ambassadors from around the world attended the show “Come From Away” on Wednesday night at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, in one of the cities where the bulk of the 3,000 people killed in the attacks died.

The musical is set in the small Newfoundland town of Gander, which opened its arms and homes to some 7,000 airline passengers diverted there when the U.S. government shut down its airspace.

In remarks before the show, Trudeau said: “The world gets to see what it is to lean on each other and be there for each other through the darkest times.”

