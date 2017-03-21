Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitantsAgain with the millennialsPay adjustment?How's your morale?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » 'Cars 3' characters rev…

‘Cars 3’ characters rev up for cross-country tour

By master
and The Associated Press March 21, 2017 12:02 pm < a min read
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Get your engines started, Lightning McQueen is racing into a city near you.

A life-size replica of the “Cars” character and his pals Cruz Ramirez and Jackson Storm are revving up for a 27-city tour across the United States in advance of the June 16 release of “Cars 3.” The Walt Disney Company said Tuesday that the Road to the Races tour kicks off Thursday at Walt Disney World with pit stops in Miami, Dallas, Chicago, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Denver, Los Angeles and more.

The tour will also feature a sneak peek at “Cars 3,” a look at the science behind racing, and activities ranging from street art to a tire changing operation from sponsors like Alamo Rent a Car and Coppertone.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.

More information is available at www.cars3tour.com.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Entertainment News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » 'Cars 3' characters rev…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: NASA launches ranger 9

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Okefenokee's camouflage owl

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7202 -0.0018 1.39%
L 2020 25.1942 -0.0128 2.42%
L 2030 27.9646 -0.0264 3.47%
L 2040 30.0577 -0.0354 3.99%
L 2050 17.2106 -0.0244 4.47%
G Fund 15.2652 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.5211 0.0301 0.94%
C Fund 32.8836 -0.0653 5.95%
S Fund 42.8203 -0.2099 4.66%
I Fund 26.4134 0.0059 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.