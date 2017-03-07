Sports Listen

Trending:

EPASocial MediaCOLAWorkforceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Casey Affleck to voice…

Casey Affleck to voice animatronic bear in PETA protest

By master
and The Associated Press March 7, 2017 6:49 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fresh off his Oscar for “Manchester by the Sea,” actor Casey Affleck will be lending his voice to a protest intended to call attention to mistreatment of bears.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals will bring a 7-foot-tall animatronic bear with Affleck’s voice to the Agriculture Department in Washington on Tuesday.

The stunt is meant to highlight the treatment of captive bears in zoos and circus-style shows. PETA says the Agriculture Department should follow through on a promise to expand protections for bears under the Animal Welfare Act.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Affleck says in a statement that bears shouldn’t be used for “cruel tourist traps.”

Advertisement

Affleck won the Academy Award for best actor last month.

Topics:
All News Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Casey Affleck to voice…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1902: Permanent U.S. Census Bureau established

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Boiling snow during winter exercises

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6779 -0.0069 1.39%
L 2020 25.1021 -0.0247 2.42%
L 2030 27.8223 -0.0452 3.47%
L 2040 29.8837 -0.0585 3.99%
L 2050 17.0998 -0.0389 4.47%
G Fund 15.2513 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.5012 0.0043 0.94%
C Fund 32.8805 -0.1070 5.95%
S Fund 42.8320 -0.2707 4.66%
I Fund 25.7624 0.0033 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.