Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 19-25

March 19: Actress Renee Taylor (“The Nanny”) is 84. Actress Phyllis Newman (“To Tell The Truth”) is 84. Actress Ursula Andress (“Dr. No,” ”Casino Royale”) is 81. Singer Clarence “Frogman” Henry is 80. Singer Ruth Pointer of the Pointer Sisters is 71. Actress Glenn Close is 70. Film producer Harvey Weinstein is 65. Actor Bruce Willis is 62. Actress Mary Scheer (“iCarly,” ”MadTV”) is 54. Guitarist-keyboardist Gert Bettens of K’s Choice is 47. Rapper Bun B of UGK is 44. Drummer Zach Lind of Jimmy Eat World is 41. Actress Abby Brammell is 38. Actor Craig Lamar Traylor (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 28. Actor Philip Bolden (“Are We There Yet?”) is 22.

March 20: Actor-producer Carl Reiner is 95. Actor Hal Linden is 86. Country singer Don Edwards is 78. Country singer-guitarist Ranger Doug of Riders in the Sky is 71. Actor William Hurt is 67. Drummer Carl Palmer (Asia; Emerson, Lake and Palmer) is 67. Guitarist Jimmie Vaughan (Fabulous Thunderbirds) is 66. Guitarist Jimmy Seales of Shenandoah is 63. Actress Vanessa Bell Calloway is 60. Director Spike Lee is 60. Actress Theresa Russell is 60. Actress Holly Hunter is 59. Drummer Slim Jim Phantom (Stray Cats) is 56. Model Kathy Ireland is 54. Actor David Thewlis (“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”) is 54. Guitarist Adrian Oxaal of James is 52. Actress Jessica Lundy (“Party of Five,” ”Hope and Gloria”) is 51. Actress Liza Snyder (“Yes, Dear”) is 49. Actor Michael Rapaport (“Boston Public”) is 47. Actor Alexander Chaplin (“Spin City”) is 46. Actor Cedric Yarbrough (“Speechless,” ”Reno 911!”) is 44. Actress Paula Garces (“Harold and Kumar” films) is 43. Singer Chester Bennington of Linkin Park is 41. Michael Genadry (“Ed”) is 39. Actress Bianca Lawson (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 38. Comedian Mikey Day (“Saturday Night Live”) is 37. Guitarist Nick Wheeler of All-American Rejects is 35. Actress Christy Carlson Romano (“Even Stevens,” ”Kim Possible”) is 33. Actress Ruby Rose (“Orange is the New Black”) is 31.

March 21: Actress Kathleen Widdoes (“As the World Turns”) is 78. Singer-guitarist Keith Potger of The Seekers is 76. Singer-keyboardist Rose Stone of Sly and the Family Stone is 72. Actor Timothy Dalton is 71. Singer-guitarist Ray Dorset of Mungo Jerry is 71. Singer Eddie Money is 68. Singer-guitarist Rodger Hodgson (Supertramp) is 67. Bassist Conrad Lozano of Los Lobos is 66. Singer Russell Thompkins Jr. of The Stylistics is 66. Comedian Brad Hall (“Saturday Night Live”) is 59. Actress Sabrina LeBeauf (“The Cosby Show”) is 59. Actor Gary Oldman is 59. Actress Kassie Depaiva (“Days of Our Lives”) is 56. Actor Matthew Broderick is 55. Actress-comedian Rosie O’Donnell is 55. MC Maxim of Prodigy is 50. Keyboardist Jonas “Joker” Berggren of Ace of Base is 50. Guitarist Andrew Copeland of Sister Hazel is 49. DJ Premier of Gang Starr is 48. Actress Laura Allen is 43. Actor Scott Eastwood (“The Longest Ride”) is 31. Actor Forrest Wheeler (“Fresh Off The Boat”) is 13.

March 22: Composer Stephen Sondheim is 87. Actor William Shatner is 86. Actor M. Emmet Walsh is 82. Singer Jeremy Clyde of Chad and Jeremy is 76. Singer-guitarist George Benson is 74. News anchor Wolf Blitzer is 69. Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is 69. Actress Fanny Ardant is 68. Sportscaster Bob Costas is 65. Country singer James House is 62. Actress Lena Olin is 62. Singer-actress Stephanie Mills is 60. Actor Matthew Modine is 58. Comedian Keegan-Michael Key of Key and Peele is 46. Actor Guillermo Diaz (“Scandal”) is 42. Actress Anne Dudek (“Mad Men”) is 42. Actress Kellie Williams (“Family Matters”) is 41. Actress Reese Witherspoon is 41. Drummer John Otto of Limp Bizkit is 40. Actress Tiffany Dupont (“Murder in the First”) is 36. Rapper Mims is 36. Actress Constance Wu (“Fresh Off The Boat”) is 35. Guitarist Lincoln Parish of Cage The Elephant is 27.

Advertisement

March 23: Comedian Marty Allen of Allen and Rossi is 95. Singer Ric Ocasek (The Cars) is 68. Singer Chaka Khan is 64. Actress Amanda Plummer is 60. Actress Catherine Keener is 58. Actress Hope Davis (“About Schmidt”) is 53. Actor Richard Grieco is 52. Country drummer Kevin Griffin of Yankee Grey is 52. Actress Marin Hinkle (“Two and A Half Men”) is 51. Singer-keyboardist Damon Albarn of Blur is 49. Drummer John Humphrey of The Nixons is 47. Bandleader Reggie Watts (“The Late Late Show with James Corden”) is 45. Actor Randall Park (“The Interview,” ”Fresh Off The Boat”) is 43. Actress Michelle Monaghan is 41. Actress Keri Russell is 41. Gossip blogger Perez Hilton is 39. Singer Paul Martin of Marshall Dyllon is 39. Actress Nicholle Tom (“The Nanny”) is 39.

March 24: Actor R. Lee Ermey (“Full Metal Jacket”) is 73. Singer Nick Lowe is 68. Bassist Dougie Thomson of Supertramp is 66. Comedian Louie Anderson is 64. Actor Robert Carradine is 63. Actress Donna Pescow is 63. Actress Kelly LeBrock is 57. DJ Rodney “Kool Kollie” Terry of Ghostown DJs is 56. TV personality Star Jones is 55. Guitarist Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers is 53. Actor Peter Jacobson (“House”) is 52. Singer-violinist Sharon Corr of The Corrs is 47. Actress Lauren Bowles (“True Blood”) is 47. Actress Lara Flynn Boyle is 47. Rapper Maceo of De La Soul is 47. Actress Megyn Price (“Rules of Engagement,” ”Grounded For Life”) is 46. Actor Jim Parsons (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 44. Drummer Chad Butler of Switchfoot is 43. Actress Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother,” ”Buffy The Vampire Slayer”) is 43. Actress Olivia Burnette (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 40. Actress Jessica Chastain (“Zero Dark Thirty,” ”The Help”) is 40. Actor Amir Arison (“The Blacklist”) is 39. Actress Lake Bell (“The Practice”) is 38. Bassist Benj Gershman of O.A.R. is 37. Bassist Jesse Phillips of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 37. Actress Keisha Castle-Hughes (“The Nativity Story,” ”Whale Rider”) is 27.

March 25: Singer Anita Bryant is 77. Singer Aretha Franklin is 75. Actor Paul Michael Glaser (TV’s “Starsky and Hutch”) is 74. Musician Elton John is 70. Actress Bonnie Bedelia is 69. Actress-comedian Mary Gross is 64. Actor James McDaniel (“NYPD Blue”) is 59. Saxophonist Steve Norman of Spandau Ballet is 57. Actress Brenda Strong (“Desperate Housewives”) is 57. Actress Marcia Cross (“Desperate Housewives”) is 55. Actress Lisa Gay Hamilton (“The Practice”) is 53. Actress Sarah Jessica Parker is 52. Turner Classics Movies host Ben Mankiewicz is 50. Singer Melanie Blatt of All Saints is 42. Actor Domenick Lombardozzi (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 41. Actor Lee Pace (“Pushing Daisies”) is 38. Comedian Alex Moffat (“Saturday Night Live”) is 35. Singer Katharine McPhee (“Smash,” ”American Idol”) is 33. Rapper Big Sean is 29. Producer Ryan Lewis of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis is 29. Actor Matthew Beard (“The Imitation Game”) is 28. Singer-actress Aly Michalka of Aly and AJ (“Hellcats”) is 28.