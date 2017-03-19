Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Charlie Sheen's ex-wife takes…

Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife takes plea deal in Utah driving case

By master
and The Associated Press March 19, 2017 7:29 pm < a min read
Share

HEBER CITY, Utah (AP) — A former wife of actor Charlie Sheen has taken a plea deal on charges she wouldn’t stop her car for police.

Citing court records, the Deseret News reports (http://bit.ly/2nHeQwm ) that Brooke Mueller pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge of attempted failure to stop at police command, which was downgraded from a felony.

In exchange, a misdemeanor reckless driving charge and a citation for failing to get her Utah driver’s license were dropped.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

Heber City police said they tried to stop the 39-year-old from Park City on Jan. 13 as she was driving 20 miles per hour over the speed limit. She went on 6 miles before stopping, claiming she didn’t see the officer.

Advertisement

The Associated Press couldn’t immediately locate a representative for Mueller for comment.

___

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com

Topics:
All News Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Charlie Sheen's ex-wife takes…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

FDA Commissioner tours Woodford Reserve distillery

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.