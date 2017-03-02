Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Charlton Heston rant rattled…

Charlton Heston rant rattled judge; court tosses murder case

By MARYCLAIRE DALE
and The Associated Press March 2, 2017 12:27 pm 2 min read
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia judge’s clash with the late actor Charlton Heston has indirectly led a U.S. appeals court to overturn a murder conviction.

The victim’s family had created a blog during the 1998 trial that quoted Heston, of “Ben-Hur” and “The Ten Commandments” fame, calling Judge Lisa Richette soft on crime. Heston had called her by the nickname “Let ’em Loose Lisa” during a National Rifle Association speech that year in Philadelphia.

The blog prompted Richette to call the victim’s family to her chambers, with the prosecutor and defense lawyer but not the defendant on hand. She suggested that victim Mark Gibson’s family had slandered her, but then assured them she would try the case fairly.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

She ultimately found defendant Paul McKernan guilty of first-degree murder and sent him to prison for life. McKernan had claimed self-defense in the baseball bat death.

Advertisement

In appeals over two decades, he argued that Richette had bent over backward to appease the Gibson family.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court last week called the late judge’s back-room conversation inappropriate and found the defense lawyer ineffective.

“Judge Richette’s actions would have caused any competent attorney to seek recusal immediately,” Circuit Judge Jane R. Roth wrote in a unanimous three-judge opinion.

Defense lawyer W. Fred Harrison Jr. did not immediately return a call for comment Thursday.

McKernan, after serving 20 years in prison, will be released unless the Philadelphia District Attorney decides to retry him. The case remains under review, a district attorney’s spokesman said.

“Our client is relieved that that the court after nearly 20 years recognizes that he did not receive a fair trial,” lawyer Maria Pulzetti of the Federal Community Defender Office, who handled the appeal, told The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Richette, who was considered flamboyant, a bit eccentric and something of a bleeding heart, died in 2007. She had attended Yale Law School and was the author of a well-regarded 1969 book on the juvenile justice system called “The Throwaway Children.”

Topics:
All News Entertainment News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Charlton Heston rant rattled…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: Puerto Ricans become U.S. citizens

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

New Interior Secretary rides horse to work on first day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7021 0.0362 1.39%
L 2020 25.1760 0.1066 2.42%
L 2030 27.9525 0.1850 3.47%
L 2040 30.0504 0.2344 3.99%
L 2050 17.2095 0.1544 4.47%
G Fund 15.2463 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5185 -0.0940 0.94%
C Fund 33.1616 0.4529 5.95%
S Fund 43.5534 0.6480 4.66%
I Fund 25.7840 0.1059 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.