Common, Corinne Bailey Rae to headline Playboy Jazz Fest

By master
and The Associated Press March 7, 2017 7:05 am < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Common and Corinne Bailey Rae are set to make their debut at the Playboy Jazz Festival.

The rapper and the songstress are slated to appear at the 39th annual event in Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl. Others set to appear include Marcus Miller, Gregory Porter, the Kenny Garrett Quintet and TajMo’ — the combo of Taj Mahal and the Keb’ Mo’ Band.

The festival will be held June 10-11. George Lopez is set to host the weekend for the fifth time.

