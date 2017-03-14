‘Daily Show’ cancels Tuesday episode because of snow

NEW YORK (AP) — The winter weather means a few less laughs.

Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” with Trevor Noah canceled its episode on Tuesday because of the storm. The network is airing a rerun instead. “The Daily Show” generally tapes its episodes in the late afternoon in a Manhattan studio.

There’s no snow day for Noah’s comedy colleagues Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon, however. Representatives for the New York-based “Tonight” show on NBC and “Late Show” on CBS said the weather is not affecting their episodes.