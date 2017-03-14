Sports Listen

Trending:

Executive OrderDC SnowHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » 'Daily Show' cancels Tuesday…

‘Daily Show’ cancels Tuesday episode because of snow

By master
and The Associated Press March 14, 2017 1:07 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The winter weather means a few less laughs.

Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” with Trevor Noah canceled its episode on Tuesday because of the storm. The network is airing a rerun instead. “The Daily Show” generally tapes its episodes in the late afternoon in a Manhattan studio.

There’s no snow day for Noah’s comedy colleagues Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon, however. Representatives for the New York-based “Tonight” show on NBC and “Late Show” on CBS said the weather is not affecting their episodes.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Topics:
All News Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » 'Daily Show' cancels Tuesday…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1967: JFK's body moved to permanent gravesite in Arlington Cemetery

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Architect of the Capitol staff conducts insulation work

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6824 0.0097 1.39%
L 2020 25.1137 0.0242 2.42%
L 2030 27.8405 0.0398 3.47%
L 2040 29.9051 0.0501 3.99%
L 2050 17.1145 0.0330 4.47%
G Fund 15.2583 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.3775 -0.0236 0.94%
C Fund 32.8788 0.0232 5.95%
S Fund 42.5154 0.1378 4.66%
I Fund 25.9907 0.1220 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.