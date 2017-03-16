Sports Listen

Director Jia Zhangke to host film festival in northern China

By master
and The Associated Press March 16, 2017 6:40 am < a min read
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese director Jia Zhangke, known for films exploring China’s wrenching social changes, will host his own festival to showcase the work of young directors and movies from developing countries.

Jia announced Thursday the Pingyao International Film Festival will be held Oct. 19-26 in the small city of the same name in the northern province of Shanxi.

Swiss-Italian producer Marco Mueller, whose works include the Oscar-winning 2001 Bosnian film “No Man’s Land,” will be the festival’s artistic director.

A company founded by Jia will host all film festivals in the ancient walled city in conjunction with the local government.

Jia’s credits include “A Touch of Sin,” nominated for the Palme d’Or at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.

