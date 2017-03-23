Sports Listen

Trending:

Same-old-same-old pay raise?VA's hiring problemMilitary's backboneICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Disney, Universal battle tax…

Disney, Universal battle tax bill for Florida theme parks

By MIKE SCHNEIDER
and The Associated Press March 23, 2017 9:15 am < a min read
Share

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Orlando’s theme parks have taken to the courts to resolve disagreements over property taxes that in the past have been resolved through creative tactics or negotiations.

Traditionally, the parks have gotten tax bills totaling tens of millions of dollars lowered through appeals to a property board or negotiations with county officials. The theme parks also have gotten creative by placing cows on undeveloped land and claiming agricultural exemptions.

But these days, the usual methods aren’t quite doing the job, leading the parks to file lawsuits against Orange County Appraiser Rick Singh.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

In suits filed last year, the theme parks say Singh’s office failed to use proper appraisal methodology. Singh disputes that; he says he’s just being fair and equitable to all taxpayers.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Business News Entertainment News Government News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Disney, Universal battle tax…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1983: Reagan calls for new antimissile technology

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Gary Sinise receives award at USO awards dinner

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6847 0.0055 1.39%
L 2020 25.0854 0.0102 2.42%
L 2030 27.7720 0.0142 3.47%
L 2040 29.8109 0.0167 3.99%
L 2050 17.0466 0.0098 4.47%
G Fund 15.2672 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5956 0.0360 0.94%
C Fund 32.5407 0.0620 5.95%
S Fund 41.8781 0.0222 4.66%
I Fund 26.2056 -0.0460 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.