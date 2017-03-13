Sports Listen

‘Dragon Tattoo’ follow-up coming in 2018 with new cast

By master
and The Associated Press March 13, 2017 3:27 pm < a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lisbeth Salander is coming back to the big screen in 2018, but she won’t be played by Rooney Mara or Noomi Rapace.

Columbia Pictures announced Monday a follow-up to “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” will begin production in September with a new cast, and Fede Alvarez will be the director.

It’ll be based on author David Lagercrantz’s “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” the fourth book in the series created by Stieg Larsson. The film has been set for an October 2018 release.

Columbia released a David Fincher adaptation of “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” in 2011 starring Mara and Daniel Craig. Rumors of a follow-up with the same cast have circled for years.

Alvarez, who directed the thriller “Don’t Breathe” is on the hunt for new actors.

