Ellen Page, Jennifer Garner to do live reading of ‘Juno’

By master
and The Associated Press March 18, 2017 12:40 pm < a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ellen Page will reprise her pregnant-teen role in “Juno” during an all-female live reading of the film to mark its 10th anniversary and to benefit Planned Parenthood, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The creators will stage the reading April 8 at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles to raise money for the women’s health organization. Jennifer Garner will also be back in the role of the adoptive mom, but the male leads played by Michael Cera, Jason Bateman and J.K. Simmons will go to actresses, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Jason Reitman, who earned an Oscar nomination for directing the film, once put on a series of live script readings. He stopped last April after five seasons but told the publication that the presidential election inspired him to revive them.

“Considering how much this election has done against women and what Planned Parenthood has done for women, I thought it would be cool to hear this script with an all-female voice,” he said.

Reitman said he will announce the full cast on Twitter in the days before the show.

