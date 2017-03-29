Sports Listen

Trending:

Talent management problems?TSP returns getting smaller?What's wrong with federal hiring?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Fallon's 'Tonight' heads to…

Fallon’s ‘Tonight’ heads to Florida with Vin Diesel, Pitbull

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 29, 2017 1:06 pm < a min read
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jimmy Fallon’s guests will include Vin Diesel, Shaquille O’Neal and Pitbull when his NBC late-night show airs from Florida next week.

The “Tonight Show” host’s four-night stand in Orlando celebrates the opening of Universal Orlando Resort’s new 3D attraction, “Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Other guests on the “Tonight” broadcasts airing April 3-6 include Blake Shelton, Scott Eastwood, Dwayne Johnson, Nicole Richie, Flo Rida, Jay Leno and Jason Derulo.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.

“Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon” opens April 6 at the Universal Orlando Resort. The attraction includes “Tonight” show segments such as Hashtag the Panda and a virtual go-kart race that whizzes past the Statue of Liberty and other New York landmarks.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Entertainment News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Fallon's 'Tonight' heads to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1973: US forces leave Vietnam

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Marine helicopter underwater egress training

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7225 0.0267 1.39%
L 2020 25.1813 0.0751 2.42%
L 2030 27.9311 0.1282 3.47%
L 2040 30.0108 0.1616 3.99%
L 2050 17.1771 0.1057 4.47%
G Fund 15.2732 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5852 -0.0359 0.94%
C Fund 32.6816 0.2351 5.95%
S Fund 42.4109 0.3200 4.66%
I Fund 26.6125 0.2100 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.