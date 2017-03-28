Sports Listen

Trending:

Pilot problem for Air Force?'Official time' on the riseFeedback for our website?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Family files lawsuit in…

Family files lawsuit in Canadian filmmaker’s Keys dive death

By CURT ANDERSON
and The Associated Press March 28, 2017 11:05 am < a min read
Share

MIAMI (AP) — The family of a Canadian filmmaker and conservationist who died during a shark filming excursion in the Florida Keys has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday in the death of 37-year-old Rob Stewart blames negligence on the companies and individuals who organized the January dive. The lawsuit claims Stewart disappeared while dive organizers were focused on treating his dive companion after both encountered breathing difficulties.

Unspecified damages are being sought by the lawsuit filed in Broward County, Florida, Circuit Court.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

Stewart, of Toronto, Canada, was diving off the coast of Islamorada, Florida, to film a follow-up to his 2006 documentary “Sharkwater,” which examined the impact of shark hunting on the ocean’s ecosystem. He also made a 2013 documentary “Revolution” about environmental collapse and was a wildlife photographer.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Entertainment News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Family files lawsuit in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1834: Congress censures Andrew Jackson

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Mixed-martial artist teaches airman at USO show

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6958 0.0028 1.39%
L 2020 25.1062 0.0008 2.42%
L 2030 27.8029 -0.0022 3.47%
L 2040 29.8492 -0.0037 3.99%
L 2050 17.0714 -0.0030 4.47%
G Fund 15.2722 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.6211 0.0238 0.94%
C Fund 32.4465 -0.0335 5.95%
S Fund 42.0909 0.0445 4.66%
I Fund 26.4025 0.0036 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.