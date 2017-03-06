Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Film spotlights human trafficking…

Film spotlights human trafficking as Trump promises action

By PHILIP MARCELO
and The Associated Press March 6, 2017 12:20 am < a min read
Share

BOSTON (AP) — A new documentary is spotlighting human trafficking across the globe, with a focus on the grassroots activists trying to end the scourge.

“Stopping Traffic” premieres at the Global Cinema Film Festival in the Boston suburb of Belmont on March 11. It’s the first film by Sadhvi Siddhali Shree (SAHD’-vee sid-AH’-lee shree), a Texas monk, Iraq War veteran and sexual abuse survivor.

Shree says she intends to distribute the film free of charge to universities, nonprofits and government agencies.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

The film comes as President Donald Trump is promising to bring the “full force and weight” of the U.S. government to combat human trafficking.

Advertisement

“Stopping Traffic” features interviews with activists in Mexico, Philippines and the U.S., as well as actor Dolph Lundgren and other celebrities who raise awareness about human trafficking.

Topics:
All News Entertainment News Government News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Film spotlights human trafficking…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.